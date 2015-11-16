This stunning video will make you want to visit Porto, Portugal

Porto, Portugal, has become one of Europe’s hottest travel destinations. Located on the banks of the River Douro, Porto is one of Europe’s oldest cities. It features breathtaking views, and stunning churches and cathedrals that date back to the 12th century. In fact, Porto — which gave its biggest export, port wine, its name — is the nation’s second-largest city, and features the same beauty and history as Lisbon, but minus the crowds.

Check out filmmaker Kirill Neiezhmakov’s incredible video about the town.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

