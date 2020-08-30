Portland Trail Blazers and UConn basketball legend Clifford Robinson has died at age 53

Otto Greule Jr / Stringer / Getty Images Forward Clifford Robinson moves the ball during a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on January 11, 1995. The Blazers won the game, 104-92.

Portland Trail Blazers and University of Connecticut basketball legend Clifford “Uncle Cliffy” Robinson passed away on Saturday.

Saturday morning, Claudine Ewing, a reporter for WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, NY – Robinson’s hometown- tweeted that the family of Cliff Robinson confirmed his death. The cause of his death remains unknown.

#BREAKING The family of Cliff Robinson, former NBA All-Star, UConn alum and Riverside High graduate says he has died. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/2EYf0e0NPx — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 29, 2020

Robinson began his career as a student-athlete at UConn in 1985. He led the program to win the NIT Championship in 1998.In 1999, he was named to the Huskies’ all-century team and later entered the Huskies of Honour in 2007.

He started his 18-season career in the NBA as a second-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers. As a power forward and centre for the Trail Blazers, he was chosen as an All-Star in 1994 and won the 1992-1993 Sixth Man of the Year Award. He averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in a career that spanned 1,380 games.

In 2005, Robinson joined the New Jersey Nets before retiring in 2007.

Robinson’s death sparked online condolences from his former team and other figures in the sports world.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time ???? Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

18-year NBA veteran Cliff Robinson has died. Robinson, 53, was an All-Star in 1994 and Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 after standout collegiate run at UConn. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2020

RIP to the OG Cliff Robinson. ???????? — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 29, 2020

In another devastating blow, former Portland Trail Blazers great Clifford Robinson has passed away. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 29, 2020

