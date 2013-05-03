3,000 Portland Timbers Fans Came To A Make-A-Wish Soccer Game For A Kid With Cancer

The Portland Timbers, who average more then 20,000 fans at their games, have one of the biggest followings in MLS.



And when Atticus Lane-Dupre, an 8-year-old who is battling cancer, got his wish (through Make-A-Wish) for his youth soccer team to play against the Portland Timbers, 3,000 fans came out to watch.

Lane-Dupre said he chose this as his wish because he wanted to share it with friends:

“Because usually kids just choose to go to Disneyland with their family or getting something and I chose something that lots of people could do,” he said.

“Because usually kids just choose to go to Disneyland with their family or getting something and I chose something that lots of people could do,” Read more at: http://nesn.com/2013/05/portland-timbers-fall-to-team-of-eight-year-olds-in-atticus-lane-dupres-make-a-wish-game-video/

The youth team won 10-9, and Lane-Dupre scored the winning goal. Just a heartwarming story.

Here’s a photo of the crowd:

And one of Atticus:

ScreengrabWhen he scored the winning goal:

ScreengrabHere’s video of the match via NESN:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.