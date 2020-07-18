A remarkable save from a third-string keeper helped the bottom-seeded Portland Thorns pull off the upset of the Challenge Cup

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Britt Eckerstrom notched eight saves between the pipes, including a late-game robbery of Debinha’s free kick rocket that was headed for the upper 90.

The bottom-ranked Portland Thorns eliminated the reigning NWSL champion North Carolina Courage from the NWSL Challenge Cup in a 1-0 thriller Friday afternoon.

The Thorns’ massive upset came on the back of keeper Britt Eckerstrom, who entered the tournament as the team’s third-string netminder and hasn’t started an NWSL game since August of 2019.

The 27-year-old notched eight saves between the pipes, including an unbelievable late-game robbery of Debinha’s free kick from just outside the 18 that was headed for the upper 90.

Eckerstrom and Portland will face the winner of tonight’s match between the Utah Royals and the Houston Dash in the tournament semifinals on July 22.

The Portland Thorns have pulled off the biggest upset in recent NWSL history, due in large part to a sensational performance from their third-string goalkeeper.

Netminder Britt Eckerstrom was instrumental in the Thorns’ stunning 1-0 victory over the reigning NWSL champion North Carolina Courage Friday afternoon. With the team’s first win of the NWSL Challenge Cup, Portland eliminated the Courage juggernaut – which features the likes of Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Jessica McDonald, and Debinha – from the tournament and, against all odds, advanced to the tournament’s semifinals.

Eckerstrom’s stellar defence was on full display throughout the game. However, she ascended to an entirely new level as the clock wound down in Portland’s first contest of the knockout round. In the 79th minute of play, Debinha lined up for a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box after Mewis drew a foul.

The Brazilian superstar blasted a rocket past the Thorns’ wall and towards the upper-90 of the goal, but Eckerstrom soared multiple feet into the air to punch the ball away with one hand and make the highlight reel-worthy stop.

Minutes later, Debinha broke away from the Portland defence and was one-on-one with Eckerstrom when the 27-year-old keeper charged at her and stifled any attempt she might’ve had on goal.

"One of the great goal keeping performances in league history." Britt Ellen Eckerstrom has stepped in and been fantastic in her #NWSLChallengeCup debut for the @ThornsFC. pic.twitter.com/2Q80jhScM4 — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) July 17, 2020

Eckerstrom – who entered the tournament behind USWNT keeper Adrianna Franch and backup Bella Bixby on Portland’s depth chart – recorded eight saves while fending off the most lethal offence in the league.

After the game, Eckerstrom – who had not earned a start in the NWSL since August of 2019 – credited a “team effort” for the Thorns’ unfathomable victory over the tournament frontrunners.

“We know that every game we were gonna get better and better and better, and we were just waiting for it to click,” Eckerstrom said in her post-game interview. “Today we put it in the back of the net.”

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Morgan Weaver celebrates her game winner for the Portland Thorns.

Rookie striker Morgan Weaver scored Portland’s game-winner in the 68th minute thanks to a cross-goal assist from Thorns and Costa Rican national team standout Rocky Rodriguez.

Portland will move on to face the winner of the match between the Utah Royals and the Houston Dash in the tournament semifinals on July 22. And though it’s unclear whether Bixby will once again be available for the Thorns by kickoff next week, Eckerstrom made as strong a case as possible to earn a second consecutive start.

