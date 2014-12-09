Portland Sues Uber After Four Days Of Operation

The City of Portland, Oregon, has filed suit against Uber and declared it an “illegal, unregulated transportation service.”

Mayor Charlie Hales said in a press release, “Our main concern is public health and safety, because the state invested in the cities the responsibility to do that. Beyond that, though, is the issue of fairness.”

Uber announced it was launching in Portland in a blog post on Friday.

Hales also threatened to fine Uber in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The city will enforce existing regulations,” he said. “That could include fines for the company, as well as fines for drivers.”

The City’s Bureau of Transportation issued two civil penalties for Uber on Monday for operating without a company permit and operating without a vehicle permit.

Uber’s website claims it is “not a transportation provider.”

An Uber spokesperson gave Business Insider the following statement:

Uber has received a tremendously warm welcome from riders and drivers in and around Portland. We appreciate the way residents have welcomed Uber into the Rose City, their support illustrates why it’s time to modernize Portland transportation regulation. In less than 4 hours, nearly 7,000 Portland residents have signed the petition in support of Uber and we remain hopeful that the city will listen to Portlanders who want safe, reliable, hassle-free ride options now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.