College Basketball Player Pretends To Shake Opponent's Hand, Steals The Ball Instead

Even the most adherent believers in sportsmanship and good manners have to get some joy out of this move from Portland State’s Bryce White, who tricked a University of Portland player with a fake handshake in the final seconds of Wednesday night’s game.

As Deadspin points out, Portland had a 83-69 lead and Alec Wintering was dribbling out the clock at the end of the game when White came up to him with his hand outstretched. It looked like he was about to tell him, “Good game.”

But instead of shaking Wintering’s hand, White stole the ball, ran down the other end of the court, and dunked as time expired for no real reason. The game ended 83-71.

No apologies:

Here he is going in for the handshake:

And then the betrayal:

Here’s the full video:

