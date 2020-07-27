Trump called the 'wall of mums' that formed to defend Portland protesters from federal agents a 'scam'

Nathan Howard/Getty Images Mothers form the front line of a protest in Portland, Oregon on July 20, 2020.

President Donald Trump called the “wall of mums” that formed to protect Portland protesters a “scam.”

He said protesters are “actually anarchists who hate our Country” and that “the line of innocent ‘mothers’ were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge.”

Women in Portland have been forming human chains to protect protesters from federal agents sent in by Trump during the city’s ongoing protests.

The agents, who wear worn military-style uniforms without insignia, have put protesters into unmarked cars, used tear gas and impact munitions, and arrested people without explanation.

President Donald Trump has claimed that the “wall of mums” emerged in recent weeks to protect Portland protesters from federal officers in the city is a “scam.”

Trump tweeted about the city’s protests on Sunday evening, also calling the city’s protesters “anarchists.”

“The ‘protesters’ are actually anarchists who hate our Country. The line of innocent ‘mothers’ were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations!” he wrote, referring to media coverage of the protests.

The “protesters” are actually anarchists who hate our Country. The line of innocent “mothers” were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations! https://t.co/A0IBAzqVoT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

He did not elaborate on what he meant by a “scam,” or offer any evidence.

His tweet quoted a tweet from Jennifer Franco, a reporter with right-wing One America News Network (OANN), which was sharing news that a US District Court judge denied an order that would have prevent federal agents from arresting protesters in Portland.

The federal agents were sent in by Trump earlier in July, with the administration saying they were sent to protect federal property.

The agents have worn military-style uniforms with no insignia, snatched protesters into unmarked cars, arrested people without explanation, and shot at protesters at close range with impact munitions.

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 20, 2020.

Women in Portland have since formed a “wall of mums” to protect protesters from these agents.

They first formed on the weekend of July 20 with around 30 women, and have continued since, with their numbers increasing.

The women carry peace signs, wear bicycle helmets, and link arms as they from the front line of protests.

Bev Barnum, who started the group, told BuzzFeed News she hopes that the women’s non-threatening appearance would keep agents from confrontations with the protesters: “We wanted to look like we were going to Target, like normal people.”

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officers and protesters during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 19, 2020.

A “Wall of Vets” and a “Wall of Dads” have since joined the protests, with veterans and fathers aiming to protect the demonstrators.

Protests in Portland have now taken place for 60 consecutive nights, and were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 21, 2020.

Floyd’s death sparked demonstrations around the US, in what could be the largest social movement in US history.

Portland’s protests have seen some vandalism and clashes with law enforcement, though they have mostly been peaceful. Local officials have criticised the presence of the federal agents and their actions in the city.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said the US “could be staring down the barrel of martial law in the middle of a presidential election.”

He and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley have also said: “The violent tactics deployed by Donald Trump and his paramilitary forces against peaceful protesters are those of a fascist regime, not a democratic nation.”

John Rudoff/Getty Images

Oregon’s lawmakers have calling for the agents’ immediate removal, saying that “neither the public, nor local leaders, nor federal representatives for the people of Oregon know who these agents are.” Portland’s mayor has also criticised agents’ heavy-handed tactics.

Police declared a riot on Sunday after protesters in downtown Portland toppled a fence surrounding the federal courthouse.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced it will investigate the federal agents’ response to protests in the city.

Trump has announced his intention to send agents to other cities, as they have done a “fantastic” job in Portland.

