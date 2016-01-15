Portland, Maine, is known for its breweries, and this bus will drive you to them all

Portland, Maine, has dozens of excellent breweries spread across the city. Unfortunately, the city lacks a comprehensive public transit system, and driving to breweries sort of defeats the purpose.

Luckily, the Maine Brew Bus was founded in 2012. Originally just one bus, the company now boasts three buses and provides tours to 25 different locations around greater Portland. As the local beer scene has exploded, the Brew Bus has grown with it. The tours have become so popular that they’re now rated the #1 Portland activity on TripAdvisor.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

