13 Hot Portland Startups That You Need To Watch

Besides being a great place for strong coffee and well-groomed beards, Portland, OR is growing quickly as a startup hub.

In the first quarter of this year, Oregon even overtook Washington in terms of venture capital investing for the first time since 1993.

Besides huge, established companies like Intel, Microsoft, IBM and eBay (which all have offices in Portland), the city is churning out a wealth of interesting startups.

“Portland tends to excel at platform plays, rather than consumer-facing companies,” Rick Turoczy, cofounder of a major Portland tech incubator, told Business Insider. “So while our companies aren’t generally household names, they’re often behind the scenes working their magic for some of the most well-known companies in the world.”

