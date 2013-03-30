INFOGRAPHIC: Why Portland May Be America's Greenest City

This post is part of the “Future of Business” series, which examines how cutting-edge technologies are rapidly reshaping our world, from how businesses run to how we live. “The Future of Business” is sponsored by SAP.



Portland’s earnest focus on embracing nature and eating local has made it the subject of countless parodies on IFC’s hit show “Portlandia,” but there’s no denying the city has earned its reputation as one of the greenest cities in America. From recycling to carpooling to LEED-certified buildings, Portland’s efforts should make other cities hang their heads in shame.

Oregon’s largest city uses 20 per cent more renewable energy than the national average; it was one of the first cities to ban plastic bags. Check out our infographic on how Portland makes it seem so easy being green.

