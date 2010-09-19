Porting A Number To Google Voice

If you google the headline to this post, you are taken to this Google Voice support page which says:



Although you can’t currently port your existing number to Google Voice, we hope to offer this option in the near future. Please tell us if this is a feature you’d like to see in Google Voice.

I am going to do a bit more than tell Google. I am going to tell the whole world.

I want to be able to port my cell phone number to Google Voice, just like I can port it to any wireless carrier.

I don’t understand why this is not possible. I don’t understand why the ability to port a number anywhere is not the law of the land. I don’t understand why that number doesn’t belong to me in every sense of the word.

Fred Wilson is a partner at Union Square Ventures. He writes the influential A VC, where this post was originally published.

