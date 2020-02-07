I ate at Portillo's, Chicago's most famous hot dog chain, and I was won over by its cheap, classic food

Irene Jiang
Irene Jiang/Business InsiderOn a recent trip to Chicago, I stopped by the city’s most famous hot dog chain, Portillo’s.
  • Hot dogs are serious business in Chicago.
  • Portillo’s is the most famous chain serving Chicago-style hot dogs.
  • I ate dinner at Portillo’s on a recent trip to Chicago and was won over by the cheap, classic, and delicious food even though the decor was overwhelming at first.
Chicago takes hot dogs seriously.

A hot dog is no ketchup-and-mustard affair in the Windy City. A Chicago-style dog gets you all the stinky, spicy, pungent, pickled toppings you could think of – but no ketchup.

On a recent trip to Chicago, I knew I had to stop by the city’s most famous hot dog chain, Portillo’s, which has restaurants all over the US but is mostly based in the Midwest.

It was a dark and chilly night, but nothing keeps this writer from her wienerwurst. Here’s how my dog day dinner went down.

Wrapped in a warm, fluffy scarf, I made my way through the cold to the Portillo’s location in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It’s a flagship location, and it was much bigger and more ostentatious than I was expecting from a hot dog stand.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Above the entrance was a large mural depicting idyllic Midwestern life.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Upon entering, I wasn’t sure I was in the right place. I’d been expecting a hot dog shop, not a cavernous food court.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Portillo’s looked like the love child of a Costco food court and a historical wax museum.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The restaurant was a vast, two-story affair with Chicago memorabilia all over the place, from old photographs to vintage cars.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I was creeped out by the uncanny figures of corn-haired children peering at me from a classic car.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

And as a first-timer, I had a hard time figuring out how or where to order food.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I was overwhelmed by the many neon signs and tiled counters. Which one was the right one?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Eventually, I made my way to the counter under the sign that said “Order.” I figured that was probably a good start.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In addition to hot dogs, Portillo’s has burgers, sandwiches, salads, pasta, and more.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But I was there for one thing and one thing only: a beef brat.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I skipped the bar serving cocktails and wines. Drinking a cocktail with a hot dog just didn’t feel right.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

My order came out in a flash: a beef hot dog ($US3.29), a slice of chocolate cake ($US3.19), small fries ($US2.29), and a small strawberry shake ($US3.59).

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Portillo’s hot dog is topped with mustard, relish, celery salt, diced onions, tomato slices, a kosher pickle spear, and sport peppers, all in a steamed poppy seed bun.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Despite having lived in Chicago for four years, I’d never had a Chicago-style hot dog before. But one bite of this one and I was a convert.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The sausage was juicy and full of flavour, while each topping contributed a powerful addition to either the flavour or texture.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

I ate the pickle spear separately, which may upset some purists, but I submit that the only wrong way to eat a pickle is not to eat a pickle.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next, I dove in for a fingerful of fries. Crinkle-cut fries are always a risky move, but Portillo’s aren’t bad.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

They’re reasonably crispy and salty, and they essentially fulfil their function as fries.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

At their best, they’re fine. Once they’re cold, they’re pretty terrible.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Luckily, I had a delicious cold thing to pull me through.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The strawberry milkshake was a creamy classic with strawberry bits blended into the fold.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It was thick and sweet and would make any milkshake lover very happy.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next, I moved onto the enormous slab of chocolate cake.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It was as soft, moist, and densely frosted as any cake could be. And, oh so sweet.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It almost tasted like it had been dunked in simple syrup.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The cake was so rich and sugary I couldn’t take more than a few bites before I started to feel sick.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

After overloading my sweet tooth, I returned to the last few bites of my dog.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

It wasn’t always easy to get a bit of each topping in every bite. The bites that contained peppers were potently hot, while those that didn’t were decidedly not.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But for just over three bucks, this wurst was more than worth it.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Afterward, I was more than satisfied. I’d gotten a cheap, classic, filling, and delicious meal for about $US13.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Portillo’s is a definite go for anyone planning to visit Chicago. Whether you find the tableaus of idyllic Midwestern life charming or kitschy, the earnest, no-frills food is sure to win you over.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

