Portfolio's Revolving Door Spinning Again

Yesterday we noted that Portfolio seemed to have stemmed the tide of staffers heading out the door. We spoke too soon. Senior writer Katrina Booker is headed back to Fortune, where she worked for 8 years before putting in two issues at Portfolio. (Katrina’s profile of Mark Swartz, the former Tyco CFO sentenced to 25 years in prison, was our favourite piece in the magazine’s second issue.) WWD.com repeats speculation that star writer and fellow Fortune veteran Dan Roth may end up following Katrina out the door and back to his old employer soon. WWD



