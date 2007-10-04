Portfolio.com Shows Signs Of Life

After a very rough start, Portfolio’s Web site has gained some traction: Traffic perked up this summer, and the site is generating some good original reporting, particularly on the media beat. Next up: bizdev. The site has struck distribution deals with washingtonpost.com and abcnews.com, reports WWD, and more are in the works. What we don’t understand, though: What was the thinking in keeping Portfolio’s site separate from the rest of the Conde Nast web properties? And how’s that working out? WWD, via FishbowlNY



