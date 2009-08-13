- Microsoft and Nokia join to take on BlackBerry [WSJ]
- Portfolio.com is back [PaidContent]
- Ex-Googler Sukhinder Singh Cassidy joins J. Crew’s board [BoomTown]
- YouTube’s redesign emphasises search [SEL]
- Google pulls its next-gen search engine down [SEL]
- NBC debuts new comedy on Facebook [WebNewser]
- 50 million users have claimed Facebook vanity URLs [Mashable]
- Palm Pre owners: Big Brother is watching [BGR]
- 10 million Americans own a Kindle or plan to get one, says JP Morgan [MediaMemo]
- MJ’s death results in $100 million in sales for family [NYT]
- Tweets don’t sell movie tickets [NYT]
