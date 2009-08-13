Portfolio.com Is Back

Nicholas Carlson
  • Microsoft and Nokia join to take on BlackBerry [WSJ]
  • Portfolio.com is back [PaidContent]
  • Ex-Googler Sukhinder Singh Cassidy joins J. Crew’s board [BoomTown]
  • YouTube’s redesign emphasises search [SEL]
  • Google pulls its next-gen search engine down [SEL]
  • NBC debuts new comedy on Facebook [WebNewser]
  • 50 million users have claimed Facebook vanity URLs [Mashable]
  • Palm Pre owners: Big Brother is watching [BGR]
  • 10 million Americans own a Kindle or plan to get one, says JP Morgan [MediaMemo]
  • MJ’s death results in $100 million in sales for family [NYT]
  • Tweets don’t sell movie tickets [NYT]

