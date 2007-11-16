Portfolio Update: Publisher Carey Inherits Website

We hear that responsibility for Portfolio’s website is indeed going to be shifted from editor Joanne Lipman to publisher David Carey. WWD had floated the notion last month. We still worry that no matter who’s in charge of the website, it’s going to struggle until Conde Nast figures out what it wants from the site, and staffs it accordingly: Is it a money-making category site, a la Conde’s epicurious.com? Or an elegant but money-losing place to promote the magazine, a la Vanity Fair?

