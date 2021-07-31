One of Embraer’s worst selling jets just got a shot in the arm with an 30-aircraft order from Canada’s Porter Airlines: Meet the E195-E2

Canada’s Porter Airlines is finally entering the jet age with a landmark order for 30 brand-new jet aircraft. A Porter Airlines Bombardier Q400. dennizn / Shutterstock.com

The Toronto-based carrier chose Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and its newest commercial jet, the E195-E2, for the landmark expansion that will allow for longer flights throughout Canada, the US, Central America, the Caribbean, and even parts of South America. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft rendering in Porter Airlines colors. Porter Airlines and Embraer

A total of 30 aircraft are on firm order while an additional 50 are on option, with Embraer valuing the deal for all 80 aircraft at $US5.82 ($AU8) billion. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft rendering in Porter Airlines colors. Porter Airlines and Embraer

But Porter is likely paying nowhere near that price, even if it does take all 80. Not only do airlines seldom pay list price but Embraer likely needed Porter more than Porter needed Embraer. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft rendering in Porter Airlines colors. Porter Airlines and Embraer

Take a closer look at the Embraer E195-E2. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. aarrows / Shutterstock.com

Embraer’s latest commercial jet is the next-generation variant of the E195, an elongated version of the E190 that most will know from JetBlue Airways, Air Canada, TAP Air Portugal, and Azul Brazilian Airlines. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

But unlike the high-selling E190, the E195 only yielded 172 orders in its lifespan and the E195-E2 is likely doomed to a similar fate. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

The second generation of the E190 family hit the scene at a time when aircraft manufacturers began retooling existing aircraft with new engines and aerodynamic features to make them cheaper to operate for airlines. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. volkova natalia / Shutterstock.com Read more:

This $US61 ($AU83) million jet is Boeing’s and Embraer’s newest weapon against the Airbus A220

Airbus rolled out the A320neo family… An Airbus A320neo in Airbus house colors. ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Read more:

The amazing story of how the Airbus A320 became the Boeing 737’s greatest rival

Boeing followed the 737 Max… A Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. REUTERS/Jason Redmond Read more:

Boeing 737 timeline: From the early days to the grounding of the 737 Max after 2 fatal crashes that killed 346 people 5 months apart

And Embraer came up with the E190-E2, followed up by the E195-E2. An Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. AP

Both aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines that burn less fuel and make the airline more economical for airlines An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

Also aiding in the aircraft’s efficiency are high aspect-ratio wings and swept wingtips instead of winglets. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

The formula had worked for Boeing and Airbus but a clean-slate aircraft from Canada’s Bombardier was Embraer’s direct competition, the CSeries that’s now known as the Airbus A220. Bombardier’s CSeries aircraft lands after its first test flight in Mirabel, Quebec September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi Read more:

The history of the Airbus A220, the controversial plane Boeing tried to keep out of the US

Both offered comparable seating densities but Bombardier had bested Embraer in performance capabilities, namely range. A Bombardier CSeries aircraft. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

In terms of range, the E190 offers a top range of 2,850 nautical miles while the E195 offers a slightly less 2,600 nautical mile range. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. aarrows / Shutterstock.com1 Source: Embraer

Even the largest CSeries, now Airbus A220, can fly an intercontinental range of 3,400 nautical miles. That’s enough to fly from New York to London. A Bombardier aircraft. REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters Source: Airbus

Porter was sold on the A220, back when it was a Bombardier aircraft, and placed a conditional 30 aircraft order. Porter wanted to expand Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to allow for jet operations using the plane but community groups blocked the plan. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Shutterstock.com

With only 153 aircraft on order before the Porter deal, Embraer was likely making deals to keep the program alive. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

Porter likely got a better rate plus a more favorable delivery timetable from Embraer. . An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. aarrows / Shutterstock.com

Current airlines flying the E195-E2 include KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Helvetic, and Azul Brazilian Airlines. A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

The smaller E190-E2, comparatively, only yielded a dismal 22 orders since its 2016 introduction. An Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Porter plans to use the aircraft to launch longer routes from Montreal and a new base at Toronto Pearson International Airport. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

Every major Canadian city is accessible using the aircraft, from Halifax to Vancouver. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. fifg / Shutterstock.com

The US West Coast is also within range of the E2, with Los Angeles and San Francisco two popular destinations for Canadians. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Andrey 69 / Shutterstock.com

And all of Central America and the Caribbean are squarely in the aircraft’s range. Porter could even fly to Cartagena, Colombia if it wants to. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Phuong D. Nguyen / Shutterstock.com1

The opportunities in the North-Western Hemisphere are nearly endless for Porter if Canada can sustain yet another airline to compete against Air Canada and WestJet. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. volkova natalia / Shutterstock.com

“The Canadian airline history book is littered with names of carriers that have attempted to be the third major Canadian airline,” Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst and cofounder of Atmosphere Research Group, told Insider. An Embraer E195-E2 aircraft rendering in Porter Airlines colors. Porter Airlines and Embraer