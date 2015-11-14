Residents near Paris attack locations are offering shelter using the hashtag #PorteOuverte

While information regarding Friday’s ongoing attacks in Paris continues to grow, people in the city have started using a hashtag to offer safety and shelter to those in need.

People are using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which translates to “open door” in French. Some people are adding their addresses, but we aren’t including those here.

You’re welcome to our home if you’re afraid of going home through Paris and are near La Vilette #porteouverte

— Them Games (@ThemGames) November 13, 2015

Many of the tweets are entirely in French.

Si vous êtes sur Paris et avez de la place chez vous, n’oubliez pas le hashtag #porteouverte

— Marion ✏️ (@Sounjarello) November 13, 2015

The hashtag has even started trending, according to this Twitter user.

#PorteOuverte is trending for all those stranded in Paris looking for shelter. Put social media to positive use. Spread the word.

— Dave O’Connell (@DaveOCKOP) November 13, 2015

There are also people critiquing the hashtag campaign, noting that it might not be safe to disclose your location during such an event.

“if you’re looking for a safe place using #PorteOuverte, send the address by DM not in the open” https://t.co/otxJ9wg0Ug

— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) November 13, 2015

This user recommends exchanging information in a private message for safety.

For all those using the #PorteOuverte tag, make sure to exchange location info privately. We don’t know who is reading. #JeSuisParis

— Anabot (@iamanabot) November 13, 2015

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

