Residents near Paris attack locations are offering shelter using the hashtag #PorteOuverte

Madison Malone Kircher

While information regarding Friday’s ongoing attacks in Paris continues to grow, people in the city have started using a hashtag to offer safety and shelter to those in need. 

People are using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which translates to “open door” in French. Some people are adding their addresses, but we aren’t including those here.

Many of the tweets are entirely in French. 

The hashtag has even started trending, according to this Twitter user. 

There are also people critiquing the hashtag campaign, noting that it might not be safe to disclose your location during such an event. 

This user recommends exchanging information in a private message for safety. 

We will be updating this story as more information becomes available. 

 

