Portal Wars Heat Up: MSN Gets Local News Clips From NBC And Hearst

Microsoft’s remake of MSN continues.



Today, it announced plans to use local news clips from NBC and Hearst’s television properties on its MSN local pages.

MSN recently underwent a redesign to cut down on clutter. It added a few smart media veterans as well earlier this week.

The portal wars are heating up as AOL, CNN, Yahoo and MSN all push deeper in to the content business. Especially local news.

On Monday, local site Outside.In disclosed a $7 million round, with CNN as an investor and partner. Newly public AOL owns local network Patch and plans on rolling out thousands of sites.

While Yahoo hasn’t announced any big local news deals, it too is a heavyweight in the portal/content world.

