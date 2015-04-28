This portable external charger is a must-have for anyone who travels for work [12% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you travel frequently for work, this gadget will be a life saver.

The AmazonBasics portable external battery charger comes with dual USB ports to charge multiple smartphones, tablets and other portable devices at the same time.

The charger comes with 10,000 mAh capacity, and is powered using a lithium-ion polymer battery for reduced weight and increased safety.

“All in all this is a great charger that feels well built, and I definitely recommend buying one,” one reviewer wrote.

AmazonBasics portable external battery charger: $US33.99 $US29.99 [12% off]

