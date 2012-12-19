America Faces A Devastating 'Container Cliff' As Port labour Negotiations Break Down

Photo: Port of Los Angeles

Contract negotiations have once again broken down between striking container port workers and maritime commercial shippers, threatening commerce across the country.To recap: Clerical workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 63 have been without a contract for two-and-a-half years, and began striking at the end of November.



As a result, ports including two of the nation’s largest — in Los Angeles and Long Beach — were shut down.

Today, the International Longshoremen’s Association rejected an offer from the United States Maritime Alliance for a short contract extension to keep ports operational, according to USMXLaborUpdates.com.

In a statement, the National Retail Federation denounced the breakdown.

“The last thing the economy needs right now is another strike, which would impact all international trade and commerce at the nation’s East and Gulf Coast container ports. This is truly a ‘container cliff’ in the making,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said.

