What A Manager At America's Most Important Port Sees For The Global Economy

Obviously, port data is a great way to get a read on global trade, and because of its natural connection to China, the Port of LA is always watched closely.



Citi’s Christian Wetherbee recently held a conference call with Port of LA Business Development Manager Chris Chase on what the port was seeing trade and economy-wise.

Here are a few bullet points:

For the year, total growth is still expected to be 3%.

May has been solid, but June and July have already looked to be negative.

On the other hand, a rebound is anticipated in August.

Higher fuel prices are causing shippers to get nervous.

Vessel utilization rates continue to be below target estimates, in part due to disruptions from the Chinese new year.

Furniture imports have been strong

The impact from Japan has been pretty minimal.

Here’s a look at the top US exports out of the port:

Photo: Citi

