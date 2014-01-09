Port Hedland Shrugs Off Cyclone Christine For A Record Iron Ore Export Month

Tropical Cyclone Christine blew as hard as it could but it didn’t stop Port Hedland, Australia’s largest tonnage port, hitting another record month.

The Port Hedland Port Authority in December delivered a record monthly throughput of 30 million tonnes, an increase of 12% from the same month in 2012.

It also beat the previous monthly throughput record set in September 2013 by 300,000 tonnes.

Cyclone Christine hit the iron ore coast in the North West of Australia on December 30 bringing winds of up to 200 kilometres an hour.

Port Hedland, Karratha and surrounding areas went on a red alert with residents staying inside.

Despite the more than two-day closure of the port due to the cyclone, exports hit a record 29.9 million tonnes, mostly iron ore, also an increase of 12 per cent from the same month in 2012.

Financial year-to-date figures (July 2013-December 2013) show total throughput at 173.5 million tonnes compared to 135.9 million tonnes in 2012, an increase of 27 per cent.

