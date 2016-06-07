Port Hedland moved over 450 million tonnes of iron ore in the past 12 months

Image: Port Hedland Port Authority.

Iron ore exports from Port Hedland — Australia’s largest loading terminal — rose strongly in May, according to data released by the Pilbara Ports Authority earlier today.

A total of 39.3742 million tonnes of ore were shipped during the month, up 4.5% on April. Compared to a year earlier, that represented an increase of 3.6%.

In cumulative terms, exports over the past year rose to 450.6 million tonnes, the highest annual total on record.

Iron ore shipments to China, making up the vast majority of all ore shipped each month, came in at 31.66 million tonnes, down fractionally on the 32.612 million tonne figure recorded in April.

It was also largely unchanged from the levels of as year earlier.

