California lawmakers call for a state of emergency at ports, warning of a ‘massive crisis with no signs of slowing’

Governor Gavin Newsom at the Port of Long Beach Associated Press

Eight US representatives urged Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a State of Emergency for the ports.

The lawmakers called for Newsom to suspend several regulations for ports, warehouses, and truckers.

On Tuesday, the ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach broke another record for backlogged ships.

California lawmakers are calling for Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for backlogged ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Eight US representatives, all Republican, signed a letter calling for Newsom to suspend or eliminate regulations for ports, warehouses, and trucking companies in order to combat the supply-chain crisis. The congress members warned the traffic jam that has spawned widespread shortages and price hikes show “no signs of slowing.”

“Unfortunately, California’s own burdensome laws and regulations that restrict goods from moving to consumers, have contributed to this crisis,” the letter said.

US Rep. Michelle Steel, R-California, submitted the letter into the record of a hearing on the supply chain crisis that was hosted by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday.

The lawmakers’ warning comes a day after the largest ports in the US hit another record, as 179 ships were recorded at the Southern California ports. Nearly 120 ships are waiting off the coast to dock and unload. Before the pandemic, the ports never saw a backlog greater than 17 ships.

Newsom toured the ports on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, but Newsom said during a press conference at the Port of Long Beach Tuesday that the state has begun allowing temporary weight exemptions for trucks on state highways in order to help companies move goods more efficiently.

One of the regulations that the lawmakers seek to suspend or eliminate includes California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), a state law that restricts carriers from using independent contractors and is currently under review by the US Supreme Court. The lawmakers claim the law has forced truckers to leave the state.

The group also wants Newsom to waive several state rules designed to cut back on emissions, which the letter says places extra costs on warehouses and restricts the number of truck trips between the ports and warehouses.

“Americans rely on the efficient movement of goods through California’s ports to feed and clothe their families,” the letter said. “And American producers rely on that same goods movement to ship their products to consumers around the world. It is critical that supply chain restrictions created by the State of California be removed to resolve this crisis.”