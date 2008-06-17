Port Authority Trying To Unload Freedom Tower

: The Freedom Tower is up for grabs.



Although Port Authority of New York and New Jersey insiders deny wanting to sell it outright, the agency has approached major developers about taking the slow-moving Ground Zero project partially or completely off its hands, sources told The Post.

PA Chairman Anthony Coscia and Executive Director Chris Ward have recently had talks with Related Cos., the Stephen Ross-led giant that created the Time Warner centre and has been chosen to develop the West Side rail yards.

Photo by diluvi from Flickr

