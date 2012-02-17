Porsche's Upcoming Baby SUV Has A New Name

Concept sketch of the Macan.

Photo: Courtesy Porsche

The Porsche SUV that will slot in below the Cayenne has been in development for what seems like an eternity.Porsche and the press have been calling this car the “Cajun” since it was first announced. But today Porsche has confirmed that a new name will adorn the car once it enters production.



Instead of Cajun, the new car will be known as the Macan.

The new name is derived from the Indonesian word for tiger. Porsche said the change is because they needed a word that would sound good in many languages.

It seems that the word Cajun may have had a negative connotation in some countries or was too difficult to pronounce.

The baby Porsche SUV will begin production in 2013. Cars will reach dealers just in time for the 2014 model year.

