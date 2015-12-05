Porsche's Tesla killer is officially on the way

Porsche has given the green light to the production of a high-performance electric car based on the Mission E concept car.

When it reaches market, the Mission E is slated to challenge Tesla’s award-winning Model S for top honours in the electric car arena.

“With Mission E, we are making a clear statement about the future of the brand,” Porsche supervisory board chairman Dr. Wolfgang Porsche said in a statement.

“Even in a greatly changing motoring world, Porsche will maintain its front-row position with this fascinating sports car.”

The company says it is investing more than $760 million to upgrade its facilities to accommodate the Mission E project.

The Mission E made it world debut at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, where it became one of the most talked about cars of the show.

The production form of the car is expected to be a four-door, four-seat sedan featuring an all-electric drivetrain producing more than 600 horsepower.

Porsche predicts the Mission E will be able to sprint from 0-62 mph in less than 3.5 seconds with a range of more than 310 miles.

All of the Porsche’s stats seem to be in the same neighbourhood as the benchmark Tesla Model S P90D’s “Ludicrous Mode” 2.8-second 0-60 time, 763-horsepower rating, and 300-mile range.

Like the Tesla, the Porsche’s lithium ion battery pack will be stored under the floor of its passenger cabin.

Using an 800-volt charging port, Porsche claims its electric car can reach 80% charge in just 15 minutes, which the company has dubbed “Porsche Turbo Charging.” The current king of fast charging is Tesla’s highly praised 400v Supercharger, which can juice up the Model S to 80% charge in about half an hour.

Furthermore, Porsche plans to offer wireless charging by induction through the use of coils embedded into garage floors.

It is unclear if the concept car’s futuristic eye-tracking and gesture control technology will make it into the production car.

Thus far, Porsche has not released an official timeline or pricing details for the production Mission E. Although the company did say in September that the production variant should arrive in showrooms around 2019.

