Porsche Will Replace Every Single 911GT3 Engine After Finding That They Catch Fire

785 engines. That’s how many replacements Porsche will need when it comes to fixing the fire-prone Porsche 911 GT3 around the world. You see, the fastest car Porsche currently makes had to be recalled after it found they had a nasty habit of catching fire. Now it’s replacing every single engine after it figured out the problem.

Turns out the issue was related to dodgy screws that hold the piston connecting rods to the crankshaft. They’d cause damage to the crankcase, and the whole thing would start leaking oil which in some cases, led to fire.

Fairfax reports that five Porsche 911 GT3 owners are in Australia, and will be having their engines replaced as a result.

They’d be pretty happy with that, considering that Porsche took a pretty unusual step a few weeks ago, telling owners not to drive their cars at all due to risk of catastrophic fire.

The owners around the world, including Top Gear‘s Richard Hammond, will be pretty pleased that they can drive their dream supercars again.

