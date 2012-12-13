Porsche Has Already Crushed Its All-Time Annual Sales Record

The 911 Carrera 4S coupe.

German luxury sportscar maker Porsche said Wednesday that it had already sold more cars this year than the annual record it set last year.Porsche, famous for its iconic 911 sportscar, said in a statement that in the 11 months to November it sold a total 128,978 cars worldwide, beating the 2011 full-year total of 118,868.



In November alone, unit sales sped ahead by 38.7 per cent to 12,928 cars, said Porsche marketing and sales chief Bernhard Maier.

Growth was seen in all regions, but sales rose strongest in the United States and in China, with increases of 71.4 per cent and 63.4 per cent respectively in November.

