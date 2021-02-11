A $185,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV just smashed through the Guinness World Record for fastest indoor speed

Porsche Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

A Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV just set a new Guinness World Record for fastest indoor vehicle speed.

It was achieved at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The old record was 86 mph. The Taycan’s new record is 102.6 mph.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Since setting a world record for the fastest production car already happened during the Second Age of the Great Pandemic Quarantine, it’s time to take things indoors.

This is exactly what Porsche did. Its Taycan Turbo S EV â€” the fastest and most powerful EV that Porsche currently makes â€” just set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest indoor speed ever achieved, according to a press release.

I know, I didn’t know such a record existed, either.

The old record, which had not been broken in seven years, was 86 mph. The Taycan Turbo S’s new record now stands at 102.6 mph.

Read on to learn more.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S just set a Guinness World Record for fastest vehicle indoors.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

The run was held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

It’s over one million square feet in size.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

Although, as you can see from the photos, the floor is quite polished.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

And therefore much lower in traction.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

At the wheel was race car driver Leh Keen.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

To be considered for the record, the Guinness World Records committee enforces strict rules.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

You have to stay inside the building, start and stop at a standstill, and there can be no exits or safety nets.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

The last record of 86 mph had remained unbroken for seven years.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

The Taycan Turbo S is all-wheel drive and has 750 horsepower.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

It’s estimated to hit 60 mph from a stop in just 2.6 seconds.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

Keen built up heat in the tires first by doing slow runs.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

Then, with the tires properly heated up, he used launch control and broke the record in one run.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

The new record, set by the Taycan Turbo S, is 102.6 mph.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

It’s quite a bit faster than the old record.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

The record was “confirmed by independent adjudicators,” according to Porsche.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

Source: Porsche

So, if you’re thinking about dropping $US185,000 on a Taycan Turbo S, you can also brag to your friends that it’s now a Guinness World Record holder, too.

Porsche Porche Taycan Turbo S.

Source: Porsche

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.