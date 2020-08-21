You'll soon be able to buy the Porsche Taycan EV in rose gold

Porsche The Porsche Taycan EV in Frozenberry Metallic, as seen during a virtual press event from Shanghai.

The Taycan, Porsche’s first EV, will have an available rose gold paint colour starting in 2021.

That’s along with several new features for 2021, like automatic payments for public charging, a new battery-preservation system, and lots of new interior and exterior choices.

Porsche has revealed 2021 pricing yet, but the 2020 Taycan starts at around $US104,000.

Orders for 2021 models will open in the fourth quarter of the year, and deliveries are expected in Q1 of 2021.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s a lot to like about the Porsche Taycan EV, as there is with most material objects over $US100,000. But for its first year on the market, there was one glaring hole in the options list for the all-electric sport sedan: a rose gold paint job.

Come 2021, that hole will be no more.

Porsche ‘Frozenberry Metallic,’ or rose gold, will be a new option for 2021. It’s one of many.

Porsche announced a slew of new features for the 2021 Taycan on Wednesday, among them being: a function that allows models with adaptive air suspension to automatically raise themselves in recurring high spots, like speed bumps or driveways; a colour heads-up display; over-the-air updates that allow owners to purchase new features without visiting the dealership to install the software; the ability to automatically pay for public charging at “many” Electrify America locations; a new battery-preservation feature; and appearance options that weren’t available for 2020.

That last category includes five new interior choices and seven new exterior colours, including metallic brown, metallic cherry, metallic beige, and “Frozenberry Metallic” – the official Porsche term for “rose gold.” It’s both less cool than the standard nomenclature and liable to make you crave a fruit smoothie that looks healthy but most certainly is not.

The colours currently available on the Taycan are red, green, silver, grey, two shades each of blue, white, and black.

Porsche The 2020 Taycan comes in shades of red, green, silver, blue, white, and black, including this one: ‘Frozen Blue Metallic.’

Porsche said 2021 models, new colours and all, will be available to order in the fourth quarter, and dealer arrivals will happen in the first quarter of 2021. Porsche didn’t include pricing for 2021, but the current car starts at $US103,800.

Talk of a pink Porsche EV first came earlier this year, when a Taycan forum shared a photo of all 17 colours the car would apparently come in one day. The forum rendered a few Taycans in rose gold at the time, and Porsche later brought one in the flesh to a virtual press conference in Shanghai.

Porsche There aren’t many photos of actual rose-gold Taycans yet, and these are some of the few out there.

Actual images of the rose-gold Taycan are so rare, in fact, that when asked for a few, a Porsche North America spokesperson said it was “too soon,” before remembering the virtual press event in China.

Perhaps once 2021 deliveries start, photos of rose-gold Taycans will no longer be rare. But if buyers decide not to go pink, we’ll at least be able to look at the car in the online configurator – where most of us will be looking at it anyway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.