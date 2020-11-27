This $144,000 Porsche Taycan EV has $40,000 in extras — including gold accents and futuristic electric sound

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The Porsche Taycan 4S is currently the most expensive base-model Porsche EV you can buy. It starts at $US103,800.

My loaner came with nearly $US40,000 in options, however, including a $US10,000 brake kit option.

In all, the car’s MSRP came out to $US143,690.

The Porsche Taycan is the German automaker’s first stab at an EV. And as luxury EVs go, it’s a pretty good first attempt.

Of course, because it’s a Porsche, Porsche pricing and Porsche options are to be expected. To give you an idea, my loaner Taycan 4S had a starting MSRP of $US103,800. After all of the options were said and done, though, that price rose to $US143,690.

What does nearly $US40,000 in options get you? Keep scrolling to find out. And when you’re done with that, check out our review!

The Taycan is Porsche’s first EV. The base-model 4S starts at $US103,800.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

Mine had a huge number of options, including Mamba Green Metallic paint. It was $US800 extra.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

You wouldn’t think it is, but the “Taycan 4S” rear logo in high-gloss black is a $US270 option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

There was also a kit with a tire-sealing compound and an electric air compressor for $US70. I didn’t open the kit.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

You can always tell when a Porsche has carbon ceramic brakes because the callipers will be painted yellow — a $US9,080 option on the Taycan 4S.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The wheels were painted in a colour called “Satin Aurum” — a $US1,290 option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

Speaking of the wheels, they are $US4,680, 21-inch Mission E Design wheels.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The Neodyme interior accents ($US650) are a gorgeous gold colour that match the wheels.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The $US6,580 Performance Battery Plus increases the 4S’s claimed power output to 562 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The $US1,200 mobile charging connect is a “charger with a five-inch touchscreen display which you can connect with your household connection or your industrial electrical outlet.”

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The window trim in high-gloss black costs $US400.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The $US6,430 Performance Package includes a futuristic acceleration noise, Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control Sport suspension system, rear-axle steering, and the Sport Chrono package.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

You can listen to the futuristic sounds here.

The $US7,170 Premium Package includes the fixed glass roof, 360-degree cameras, Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, and LED-matrix headlights.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

The headlights look cool.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

There’s also the $US1,350 fee for delivery, processing, and handling.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

After $US39,890 in options, this is the loaner Porsche let me borrow for a weekend — all $US144,000 of it.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

