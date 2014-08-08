PHOTOS: Take A Look Inside Porsche Secret Prototype Warehouse

A few blocks away from Porsche’s swanky museum in Stuttgart, Germany sits a plain and rather unremarkable warehouse whose contents are anything but unremarkable. Incredibly, the facility is actually the secret warehouse where Porsche stores many of it’s most coveted prototypes and race cars.
Unlike the nearby museum, Porsche, who spent a whopping $2.1 billion R&D in 2013, intends to keep the warehouse hidden from the public’s prying eyes. Fortunately, Car Magazine’s editor-at-large, Chris Chilton not only got a sneak peak, but also shot video inside the closely guarded facility.
The video, which has been posted to youtube, is part of a larger story on the warehouse found in the Magazine’s August 2014 issue.
Inside the warehouse, Porsche keeps everything from design studies to failed prototype cars to the all-conquering race cars that propelled the company to mythical status in the motorsports community.
The warehouse stores its priceless contents 'Costco' style with cars like this early 1990s 968 convertible parked in the aisle along with racks upon racks of various 911 and 944 sports cars.
The warehouse also house some of the brand's most famous race cars from its illustrious motorsports history that include 16 outright victories at the 24 Hours of LeMans and a pair of Formula One championships with McLaren.
There are also historic pieces from the company's earliest days like these early Volkswagen Beetles.
Then there are the test mules which are top secret prototypes used to test the company's latest technology that are dressed up to look like existing models to keep prying eyes at bay. This one may look like an early 90s Porsche 964/911 Turbo Targa on the outside, but hidden underneath are the mechanicals for the Company's then upcoming Boxster sports car.
Some of the prototype high lights include this red early four-seat long-wheelbase 911that never made it into production. In the background there are also a pair of green 'Quaker State'-sponsored March-Porsche Indycars.
The warehouse is home to a collection of ultra-rare 959 supercars that were the most advanced cars in the world when they debuted in the mid-1980s. The 'Rothmans' sponsored race car was prepared for the gruelling Dakar Rally.
This Porsche 965 prototype is a real gem. It ill-fated prototype was powered by a rear-mounted Audi V8 and was to be the little brother to ultra-exclusive 959.
The collection also features cars Porsche engineered for other brand like this high-performance Audi 80 wagon.
The collection of rare race cars are also impressive. They range from Mark Donohue's blue 'Sunoco' sponsored 917/30 CanAm racers to the day glow orange and white Tag-Porsche McLaren F1 cars from the 1980s.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.