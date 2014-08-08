PHOTOS: Take A Look Inside Porsche Secret Prototype Warehouse

A few blocks away from Porsche’s swanky museum in Stuttgart, Germany sits a plain and rather unremarkable warehouse whose contents are anything but unremarkable. Incredibly, the facility is actually the secret warehouse where Porsche stores many of it’s most coveted prototypes and race cars.

Unlike the nearby museum, Porsche, who spent a whopping $2.1 billion R&D in 2013, intends to keep the warehouse hidden from the public’s prying eyes. Fortunately, Car Magazine’s editor-at-large, Chris Chilton not only got a sneak peak, but also shot video inside the closely guarded facility.

The video, which has been posted to youtube, is part of a larger story on the warehouse found in the Magazine’s August 2014 issue.

Inside the warehouse, Porsche keeps everything from design studies to failed prototype cars to the all-conquering race cars that propelled the company to mythical status in the motorsports community.

