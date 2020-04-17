Porsche is auctioning off a unique $312,000 Porsche 911, a matching wristwatch, and a VIP trip for coronavirus relief

- Porsche and auction house RM Sotheby’s are auctioning a unique Porsche 911 to aid COVID-19 relief efforts.
- The car in question, a 911 Speedster, is the final model built from the previous generation of the 911.
- A special-edition chronograph accompanies the car, along with an all-inclusive tour of Porsche’s development centre in Germany.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Among enthusiasts and just about everyone else, the gold standard of a sports car has long been the Porsche 911. In terms of comfort, sportiness, response, and daily usability, you really can’t beat it.
And for those in the market for one, there’s a special, one-of-a-kind 911 up for sale. The car, along with a matching watch and a VIP tour of Porsche’s development centre in Germany, will be auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s to aid coronavirus relief efforts.
Scroll down to learn more about it.
The Porsche 911 is currently in its eighth generation.
Many cars have shortened signifiers for different generations, and the eighth-gen 911 is also known as the “992.”
But Porsche and auction house RM Sotheby’s decided to send off the seventh-generation “991” Porsche 911 with a little something special:
An auction to benefit COVID-19 relief.
Source: RM Sotheby’s
The two won’t auction just any 911, though.
It’s the last 991-gen Porsche 911 ever to roll off of Porsche’s production line.
It also happens to be a 911 Speedster.
There are about two dozen variations of the 911 to suit individual needs.
That means keeping track of them all can sometimes be a little challenging.
But the 911 Speedster variant is exceptional, even as 911s come.
Only 1,948 units were built.
The number wasn’t just random — it signified Porsche’s 70th anniversary of building sports cars in 2018.
The Speedster uses a modified Carrera 4 body, but with the chassis and engine from the track- and performance-focused GT3.
These are all good things, if you’re keeping track.
That also means the car has a godly, naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine that puts out 500 horsepower.
And has a heaven-reaching 9,000-rpm redline.
All of that is hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that Porsche’s own GT department developed.
From the outside, the 911 Speedster captures the aesthetics of the vintage Porsche 356 Speedsters of decades past.
There’s a two-tone paint job, classically styled wheels, uniquely shaped wing mirrors, and a lower and steeply raked windshield.
It’s perfection on four wheels.
The 911 Speedster being auctioned has never been registered.
It only shows 20 delivery miles on the odometer.
There’s also an accompanying letter of authenticity from Porsche that confirms that it’s the very last 991 911 to exit the serial production line.
The car was finished in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in December.
But that’s not all.
Along with the car, the winner of the auction will also receive a bespoke Porsche Design 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph.
It has a leather strap that’s made from the same brown leather found inside the car.
The winding rotor matches the wheels.
The watch was made in Switzerland and has the chassis number of the last 991 911 to match.
In an effort to stick to social distancing, the auction will be held online.
You don’t even need to put pants on to bid for this thing.
Upon placing the winning bet at the auction, the winner and a guest are invited on a behind-the-scenes personal tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development centre.
They’re also invited to experience Porsche’s own test track for themselves.
They will also receive a special book that illustrates the assembly and completion of the car they have just won.
There will be photographs and an original sketch by the Speedster design team.
The auction, hosted by RM Sotheby’s, will take place over the course of a week.
It started on April 15.
It will close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 22.
The Speedster is being offered without reserve.
That means it will sell to the highest bidder, no matter the price.
All proceeds will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, the auction listing notes.
Source: United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund
For those interested, this 911 has been built for US road-safety standards.
The winning bidder must have US residency.
While there’s no auction estimate, a “normal” 911 Speedster starts at $US274,500.
Predictably, it’s only going to go up from there.
Since the money will go toward a good cause and everything.
And also because Porsche fanatics tend to like exclusive, special editions.
Call it bragging rights.
You can find the link to the auction below.
RM Sotheby’s “Online Only: A Porsche With Purpose” auction
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.