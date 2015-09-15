Porsche revealed its new all-electric concept car that could give Tesla some serious competition

Tesla may soon be getting some serious competition.

On Monday, Porsche revealed a new all-electric sports concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt that has a range of 250 miles with just a 15 minute charge.

While Porsche’s Concept Mission E is just a concept now, Porsche said that it aims to begin production in the next five years.

Besides the car’s fast charging time, it also has some other impressive technologies built in including a holographic dashboard and an eye-tracking system.

Here’s a look at some of the coolest features the company revealed about its Concept Mission E during their press event at the show.

With two motors, the all-wheel-drive Mission E packs the equivalent of 600 horsepower. Porsche The car is completely powered by advanced lithium-ion battery technology. The underbody battery of the car extends the full-length of the car so that the weight is distributed equally. Porsche Inductive charging tech enables for the car to be charged in a unique way. To charge the vehicle, a user simply drivers over a charging base plate in a garage and automatically the battery begins repower. Porsche The battery can also be charged at a conventional charging station or at home via a cable. The charging port is hidden at the side of the front fender. Porsche In just 15 minutes, the car can charge up to 80%, giving it a range of 250 miles. With a full charge, it can drive for up to 310 miles. Tesla's Model S with an 85 kWh battery has a range of 270 miles per charge, according to EPA ratings. Porsche The Concept Mission E can reach a top speed of 150 miles per hour and can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. However, Tesla's Model S can go from zero to 60 in just 2.8 seconds with a Ludicrous Mode upgrade. Porsche The sports car features four seats and four doors that open in an entirely new way. Porsche It doesn't have exterior mirrors. Instead it has cameras that capture what is around the car and display it on the lower corner of the windshield. Users can also opt to have augmented safety information displayed in this area. Porsche A driver can also control the car's menu using built-in eye-tracking technology. A camera will detect where a driver is looking and detect what instrument on the dashboard the driver wants to open. The driver can then confirm its selection by pressing a button on the steering wheel. Porsche The car's display also changes as the driver shifts position. So if the driver moves higher or lower in their seat, or leans to the side, the instruments displayed on interface will move with the driver. Porsche

