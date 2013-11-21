Porsche May Have Created The First Crossover That's Also A Sports Car [PHOTOS]

It’s the

age of the crossover in the auto industry, and Porsche is looking to cash in with the Macan, the brand-new model it revealed today at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Like other, less fancy, vehicles in its segment, the Macan combines the best of SUV functionality (it can go off-road, if the mall parking lot loses its cachet), with the creature comforts of a sedan (try 18-way power seats, covered in leather).

This is Porsche’s first entry into the crossover, or compact SUV, segment, so naturally it calls the Macan “the first compact SUV that is also a sports car.”

Based on the preliminary numbers Porsche has provided, that claim may be hard to disprove (though Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz would likely dispute it).

The Macan will launch in three versions, each with surprisingly good fuel efficiency (numbers are based on New European Driving Cycle tests).

Macan S: 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo engine. 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds, 32.5 mpg. $US70,000.

Macan S Diesel: 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine. 0 to 62 mph in 6.3 seconds, 46.3 mpg. $US70,000.

Macan Turbo: 3.6-liter V6 bi-turbo engine, 0 to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, 31.7 mpg. $US95,880.

The Macan is available to order now. Deliveries should begin in April 2014.

A panoramic roof comes as an option:

We’re not sure why there are so many buttons around the shifter:

From the front, it looks like a lot of fun to drive:

