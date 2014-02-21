PORSCHE: Stop Driving Your New GT3, It May Catch On Fire

Porsche is recalling all the 911 GT3s it has sold this year, telling owners to stop driving the sports car, after two of the cars caught fire due to engine damage.

The company is offering to pick up the vehicles to take them to a Porsche Center immediately for repairs. It says the engine issue has not led to any injuries.

So far, 785 customers have received the new GT3. In the U.S. the car starts for $US130,400.

On Wednesday, Porsche halted deliveries of the GT3. A UK spokesperson told The Telegraph, “For those customers that haven’t yet had their cars, it’s only right and proper that we investigate this situation in a thorough way.”

For the 2014 version of the track performance-oriented GT3, Porsche developed a new 3.8-liter engine that generated 475 horsepower and can send the car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Here’s the full release:

Inspection of all 911 GT3 vehicles of model year 2014

Atlanta. The sports car producer Porsche is inspecting all engines of 911 GT3 vehicles of model year 2014. Porsche is informing the owners of the affected vehicles directly and recommending that they stop using their vehicles. The company is offering to pick up the vehicles and take them to a Porsche Centre immediately.

Safety is a number one priority at Porsche, and the company takes its responsibility seriously. After engine damage occurred in two vehicles in Europe and the vehicles then caught fire. Porsche decided to inspect all 785 delivered vehicles worldwide. There was no traffic accident and no personal injure. Internal studies to determine the cause of the engine damage have not been completed yet.

Porsche will report on any new findings immediately.

