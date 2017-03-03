Porsche Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

The Porsche station wagon has arrived.

Let that sink in for a minute.

On , the legendary sports car maker unleashed its first ever production wagon ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show called the Panamera Sport Turismo.

As you may have guessed, the wagon is based on Porsche’s stellar second generation Panamera sedan.

“For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forwards into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche,” the brand’s design boss, Michael Mauer, said in a statement.

Believe it or not, the Sport Turismo is the first version of the Panamera to have room for five passengers or as Porsche calls it a “4+1” configuration.

Aesthetically, the front end design is virtually identical to that of the standard Panamera. But take a few steps towards the back of the car and the difference becomes abundantly clear. The Panamera’s fastback rear end design has been replaced by a more conventional sport wagon design featuring an extendable rear spoiler.

With that said, a Porsche wagon is still a Porsche. As a result, the Sport Turismo gets the latest generation of the company’s techno wizardry such as Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche Traction Management, and adaptive air suspension.

The wagon, which is expected to reach US showrooms this fall, will be available in several flavours including the 330-horsepower Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, the 440-horsepower E-Hybrid, the 462-horsepower 4S, and the 550-horsepower Turbo. Apart from the Turbo’s V8, all other versions of the Sport Turismo will be powered by some version of Porsche’s new twin-turbo V6 engine.

The all-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is expected to start at a tick under $US100,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.