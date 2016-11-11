Porsche has a stunning new Panamera luxury limo

On Thursday, the Porsche announced the addition of a full range of extended wheel-base version of its new Panamera sedan dubbed the “Executive” series. While the word “limo”,”chauffeur”, and “Porsche” rarely appear in close proximity to one another, they live in harmony within the new Panamera Executive.

In addition, Porsche also introduced a new 330 horsepower, turbocharged V6 engine that will serve the based engine option for the new Panamera.

In June, Porsche unveiled the second generation Panamera sedan to great fanfare. At the Berlin ceremony, the company introduced the first two versions of the luxury performance sedan to hit the market — the 4S and the Turbo. In September, Porsche announced the addition of a new E-Hybrid model.

While the base Panamera and Panamera 4 models will be powered by the new 330 horsepower V6, the higher spec 4S will come with a 440 horsepower, 2.9 litre, twin-turbocharged V6. The E-Hybrid variant takes the 4S’ turbo six and adds a hybrid drive system to generate 462 eco-friendly Teutonic ponies. The top spec Turbo variant leaves the factory with a 550 horsepower, 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged beast bolted firmly under the hood.

Pricing for the new variants have not yet been announced. Porsche can confirm that the E-Hybrid will start at $US99,600, 4S at $US99,990, and the Turbo at $US146,000.

Porsche will officially unveil the new Panamera Executive models later this month at the 2016 LA auto show. The Panamera 4S and Turbo models will hit US showrooms in January, while the E-Hybrid won’t show up until the mid 2017.

Have a closer look at the new Porsche Panamera Executive.

The new Executive range take the standard second generation Panamera and adds 5.9 inches of length. Porsche As a result, there's more room in the back for the 'executive' passengers. Porsche After all, it's designed to be driven by a chauffeur -- a very lucky chauffeur. Porsche And what a cabin! It's available with sumptuous reclining, massaging, heated seats, electronically adjustable air vents, and a picnic table. Porsche In addition, there are pair of 10.1 inch, high definition display integrated into the front seat backs. Porsche And when it's time for the executive to take over the controls of his luxury limo, he or she will find a beautifully designed cockpit -- complete with a new set of touch sensitive controls, Porsche's new touchscreen infotainment system, and instrument cluster. Porsche The Executive variant is available as a Panamera Turbo,... Porsche ... E-Hybrid, as well as... Porsche ... Panamera and 4 versions. Porsche Porsche hasn't announced official performance data for the Executive edition cars. Porsche However, a regular wheel-base Panamera Turbo is capable of making the sprint to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Porsche

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.