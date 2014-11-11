Here's A Guide To The Dozen Different Versions Of The Porsche Panamera You Can Buy

With the introduction of the Panamera Exclusive Series at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, Porsche will now be selling an incredible 12 different versions of its flagship luxury car.

First introduced in 2009, the Panamera has become a sales success — giving Porsche its first legitimate four-door sedan to compete with the likes of the Aston Martin Rapide, Bentley Flying Spur, and Maserati Quattroporte.

Like many of the company’s other models, the various versions of the Panamera may be difficult to tell apart. However, like the Porsche 911, each iteration of the Panamera are differentiated by very subtle, but important differences. In the US, Porsche currently sells various versions of the Panamera in two different sizes and with 5 different engines.

