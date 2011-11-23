FIRST LOOK: Porsche Replaces Steel With Lightweight Canvas For New 911 Cabriolet

Porsche



Porsche has just released details on the 2012 911 Carrera Cabriolet, the first of what is sure to be many variants of their iconic sports car.As expected, the Carrera and Carrera S models carry over engines from the coupe, meaning buyers can choose either 350 or 400 HP. With 0-60 times in the low-to-mid 4-second range, both models will be ideal hair dryers.

Porsche has also eschewed the current folding hardtop craze for an ultra lightweight soft top that can be raised and lowered while on the move.

Be ready to spend $93,700 for the Carrera Cabriolet or $108,000 for the Carrera S Cabriolet when they arrive at dealers this spring.

