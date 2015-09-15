Porsche's Tesla Model S competitor has arrived -- and it's packed with some incredible technology

On Monday, Porsche introduced the Mission E electric concept sports car in the run up to the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Porsche latest concept is a 600-horsepower, all-electric foil to Tesla’s groundbreaking Model S sedan.

“The Mission E concept shows what Porsche is capable of in term of electric mobility,” a Porsche spokesperson told Business Insider.

“What you see on the Mission E is a reflection of what you could expect from Porsche in the next generation or two of cars.”

According the automaker, the Mission E will be powered by a pair of electric motors derived from the Porsche’s 919 LeMans racers.

In total, the concept car is expected to have more than 600 horsepower and more than 310 miles of electric range.

Porsche claims that the electric concept is good for a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds.

All of the Porsche’s stats seem to be in the same neighbourhood as the benchmark Tesla Model S P90D’s “Ludicrous Mode” 2.8-second 0-60 time, 763-horsepower rating, and 300-mile range.

In addition, the Mission E is expected to feature all-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering.

Using an 800-volt charging port, Porsche claims its electric car can reach 80% charge in just 15 minutes, which the company has dubbed “Porsche Turbo Charging.” The current king of fast charging is Tesla’s highly praised 400v Supercharger, which can juice up the Model S to 80% charge in about half an hour.

Inside, the Mission E is typical Porsche. The concept cabin has room for four and is stylish, but very much understated. However, the technology is truly over-the-top. According to the company, the controls inside the concept’s cabin is operated by eye-tracking and gesture control.

That’s right — the car uses cameras to sense the movement of your eyes and arms to adjust the controls according to the driver’s behaviour. Sounds crazy? There’s more.

Porsche also claim that some of the Mission E’s interior will be control via projected holograms.

Aesthetically, the Mission E is hands down the best looking four-door Porsche we’ve ever seen. Porsche first crack at a sedan — the Panamera — proved to be controversial, and not in a good way. Fortunately, the Mission E won’t have to worry about that.

It’s strikes a harmonious balance between the need to look like a Porsche and the requirements of the a four-door body style. The Mission E maintains the signature Porsche 911-esque rear design, but the designers have cut the roof line significantly to create a more sport low-slung look.

For the past year, industry observers have been salivating over rumours of a smaller version of Porsche’s next generation Panamera sedan, called the “Pajun” or Panamera Junior.

Well this isn’t the Pajun. Arguably, it’s something far cooler.

Furthermore, the Porsche-developed MSB platform — upon which the future Panamera will be built — is to be shared with the rest of the VW Group’s brand. In fact, it is expected to serve as the underpinnings for the Bentley’s next generation of uber-luxury saloons and SUVs.

On the other hand, the four-door Mission E is built on a Porsche-specific platform and will not be shared with other VW Group products.

At the end of the day, the Mission E is still just a concept car. Sure, it has an impressive array of technology and gorgeous concept car looks, but it’s not something we can buy right away. Unlike the Model S, which has been on sale for a couple of years now, Porsche doesn’t know if the Mission E or some version of the car will make ever make it into production.

However, if it does become reality, expect the production variant to arrive in showrooms around 2019, along with pricing.

The 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show will run from September 15-27.

