Porsche Just Released 4 More Versions Of The 911 -- And They're As Awesome As All Of The Others

On the pantheon of automotive excellence, the Porsche 911 has its own wing at the temple.

The 911 is, to put it mildly, special.

Which is why Porsche is milking its most iconic product for all it’s worth by introducing 4 more versions of the rear-engined dynamo. This brings the tally up to a whopping 19 different versions for sale in the US.

Introduced last week, the 911 GTS, GTS Cabriolet, Carrera 4 GTS, and Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet will give buyers and quartet of options to choose from if they want something faster than the more civilized Carrera S but don’t need the raw road racer experience of the 911 GT3.

The GTS versions of the 911 all feature flared wheel arches and wide wheels tracks for more spirited driving dynamics. The GTS also sits 10 millimeters lowers than the standard 911.

Porsche Hugs the road like a champ.

The GTS and the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 GTS models will be powered by a 430hp version of the 911’s famous “boxer” six cylinder engine. When equipped the company’s PDKdual-clutch gearbox (“Porsche Doppelkupplung” in case you were wondering), the GTS coupe will make the dash to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. The drop-top version can make the same sprint in 4 seconds. For comparison, that’s roughly one tenth of second faster than the existing Carrera S version.

Porsche Old school 911 looks great as usual.

The four GTS variants have a top speed of 187 to 190 mph, depending on the body type and transmission of the vehicle.

Pricing for the GTS version will range from $US114,200 for the GTS Coupe to $US132,800 for the Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. A base rear-wheel-drive 911 can be had for a more “affordable” sum of $US84,300. Porsche expects all 4 models to arrive in U.S. dealership’s by the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.