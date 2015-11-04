Porsche will stop selling one of its best-selling SUVs because of VW's emissions scandal

The Porsche Cayenne Diesel / Image: Porsche.com

Porsche, one of the carmakers caught in the middle of Volkswagen’s ongoing emissions scandal has just issued a stop-sale order on one of its most popular models — the Cayenne Diesel SUV.

The SUV, which was a huge hit when it first launched in Australia, features the 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine named in the Environmental Protection Agency’s expanded accusations against Volkswagen.

Those allegations claim that Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre TDI engine and its 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine are equipped with emissions-cheating devices.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Porsche says sales of 2014 to 2016 models of the Cayenne Diesel should stop until further notice.

The statement reads in part: “We are working intensively to resolve this matter as soon as possible. Customers may continue to operate their vehicles normally.”

According to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency, and earlier reported by Business Insider’s Benjamin Zhang, the Cayenne Diesel is allegedly equipped with technology designed to cheat on emissions tests. The Cayenne Diesel’s 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine is also used in several other Volkswagen and Audi models.

The EPA claims that the technology — a so-called defeat device meant to yield false results on emissions tests — is the same that Volkswagen admitted to using on its smaller, 2.0-litre engines in September.

For its part, Volkswagen has denied the latest allegations from the EPA concerning the larger 3.0-litre V6. In a statement released Tuesday, the manufacturer declared, “no software has been installed in the 3-litre, V6 diesel-power units to alter emissions characteristics in a forbidden manner.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.