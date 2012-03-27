Porsche Is Recalling 1,200 New 911s Due To A Fire Risk

Photo: Illustration by Travis Okulski

While Ferraris and Lamborghinis have had a recent spate of issues with catching on fire, Porsche has been able to ride a high horse and tout that its high performance cars do not behave in the same manner.However, Porsche is now recalling 1,232 of the brand new 911 due to an issue that could cause the fuel line to become disconnected and either cause a fire or a crash, according to Forbes.



The model affected is the 991-generation 911 Carrera S, and Porsche will be recalling cars built between October 26, 2011 and January 24, 2012.

As of right now, there have been no reported instances of accidents or 911s spontaneously combusting. Porsche expects to begin notifying owners in April to fix the cars.

