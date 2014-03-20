Porsche Is Putting A New Engine In Every New 911 GT3 After Fires Destroy Two Cars

Porsche Porsche wil replace the engine on all 911 GT3s already delivered to clients.

Porsche will replace the engine on every 2014 911 GT3 it has sold, after fires sparked by engine damage destroyed two cars.

The automaker took this rare step after it alerted owners last month of a potential defect and asked that the cars be taken off the road immediately.

785 cars had already been delivered. The engine issue has not led to any injuries.

A Porsche UK spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that the defect was traced back to faulty screws used to join the piston connecting rods to the crankshaft, causing damage to the crankcase.

The defect resulted in two examples of the cars being gutted by fire in Europe earlier this year.

Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller told Bloomberg, “(The company) is not taking any risks when it comes to the safety of (its) customers.” He also made it clear the firm is “very keen to … allay concerns and keep any disgruntled customers.”

The Porsche 911 GT3 is a lighter, performance-oriented variant of the automaker’s flagship 911 sports car. Selling for more than $US190,000, the GT3 is named after the FIA GT3 Championship racing series.

