HORRIFIC: British Man Arrested After Dragging Dog To Death From His Porsche 911 Carrera

Photo: Wikipedia/Thomas Doerfer

A British man turned himself in to police after tying his dog to the back of his Porsche 911 Carrera and driving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, reports the Telegraph.The dog was killed by injuries sustained as it was dragged behind the car. The owner dumped the body of the dead pet in a layby in West Sussex after driving several miles, but was also spotted by an off-duty police officer as he sped away.



The unidentified man has been charged with animal cruelty.

The Sun reports that the whole incident may have resulted from a domestic dispute between the dog’s owners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.