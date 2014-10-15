Porsche CEO Finally Admits The Panamera Doesn't Look That Great

Porsche 2014 Porsche Panamera Hybrid

Porsche’s controversially-styled Panamera sedan has always been an outstanding performer, but never quite the belle of the ball.

Powered by a 4.8-liter 520hp turbocharged V8, the $US141,000 Panamera Turbo can sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 189 mph.

As a result, there are as many people who appreciate the car’s performance capabilities as there are who abhor its awkwardly proportioned, Quasimodo-esque looks. However, for the first time, even the car’s creators admit it lacks something in the aesthetics department.

In a recent interview with Australia’s Motoring, Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller told the automotive publication that mistakes were made in the first generation Panamera. When asked to specify, the Porsche chief executive admitted the interior and exterior design of the company’s four-seater could be better.

Porsche That’s not a pretty sight.

However, Mueller defend the Panamera’s much maligned looks by citing its stellar sales figures. Since its introduction in 2009, the Panamera has been one of Porsche bestselling vehicles, and even 5 years into the product cycle, the sedan is still able to hold its own against newer competition.

Those hoping for a completely new design direction of the upcoming second generation Panamera may be disappointed, according to Porsche design chief Michael Mauer. Although Generation 2 will looking better than its Gen 1, Mauer warns that some may still think the new Panamera could use a facelift.

