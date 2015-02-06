There's yet another new Porsche -- and of course it's awesome, just like all the rest

Porsche has been releasing new vehicles left and right. There are now 21 different versions of the Porsche 911. This week, the company added a fourth version to its Cayman sportscar lineup.

This one is a doozy.

Dubbed the “GT4,” the newest member of the family, is also the fastest and most intense production car to ever don the Cayman badge. In fact, Porsche took the Cayman GT4 to the legendary Nurburgring — the German test track of choice for high-performance cars — and logged a lap time of 7 minutes and 40 seconds.

That’s on par with supercars like the Mercedes SLS, the Mercedes McLaren SLR, and even Porsche’s own 997 911 GT3. This is pretty darn impressive for a variant of Porsche’s entry-level sports car.

The Cayman GT4 is powered by one of the company’s signature flat-6-cylinder engines, derived from the powerplant in the 911 Carrera S. In this case, the 3.8-liter motor kicks out 385 horsepower and propels the sports car to 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph.

In addition to a heavy duty engine, the Porsche has also blessed the GT4 with a carbon ceramic brakes and a race-tuned suspension that sits 30 millimeters lower than the standard Cayman. A massive — almost cartoonish — fixed rear spoiler takes the place of the standard Cayman’s retractable unit. This is part of the GT4’s model-specific aerokit.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 will makes its official world debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show next month, with the car hitting American showrooms this July. So what will all this Porsche awesomeness cost you? $US84,600. It’s certainly not cheap, but when it comes to high performance Porsches, it could be worse.

